Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2020 11:27 IST
Axis Bank FD rates: Axis Bank, India's one of the largest private-sector lenders, has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 13 November. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. 

As of November 13, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs to its customers with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months.

For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank offers 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.15%, 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months 5.10%. For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.

For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years, and 5 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40% and 5.50% respectively.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore)

  • 7 days to 14 days 2.50%
  • 15 days to 29 days 2.50%
  • 30 days to 45 days 3%
  • 46 days to 60 days 3%
  • 61 days < 3 months 3%
  • 3 months < 4 months 3.5%
  • 4 months < 5 months 3.5%
  • 5 months < 6 months 3.5%
  • 6 months < 7 months 4.40%
  • 7 months < 8 months 4.40%
  • 8 months < 9 months 4.40%
  • 9 months < 10 months 4.40%
  • 10 months < 11 months 4.40%
  • 11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%
  • 11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.15%
  • 1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.15%
  • 1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.10%
  • 1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10%
  • 1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%
  • 13 months < 14 months 5.10%
  • 14 months < 15 months 5.10%
  • 15 months < 16 months 5.10%
  • 16 months < 17 months 5.10%
  • 17 months < 18 months 5.10%
  • 18 Months < 2 years 5.25%
  • 2 years < 30 months 5.40%
  • 30 months < 3 years 5.40%
  • 3 years < 5 years 5.40%
  • 5 years to 10 years 5.50%

Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens

