Ashok Leyland sales fall to 9,857 units in October

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Friday said it had sold a total of 9,857 units in October.

In a statement issued here the company said it had logged a total sales of 9,857 units last month down from 15,149 units sold in October 2018.

While its truck sales declined, it was bus sales that showed growth for the company.