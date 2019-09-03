Image Source : FILE Ashok Leyland August sales drop by 47%

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd closed last month with a 47 per cent drop in sales, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the company said that it sold a total of 9,231 units in August, down from 17,386 units sold during the corresponding month in 2018.

The company's sales of goods carrier -- light, medium and heavy trucks -- came down to 7,432 units last month from 15,945 units sold in August 2018.

On the other hand, bus sales last month went up to 1,799 units from 1,441 units sold in August 2018.

