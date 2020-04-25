Will Amazon, Flipkart, e-commerce platforms sale non-essential items after new govt order. Here's what we know

Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce platforms will remain prohibited to sale non-essential items. (Representational image)

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart others will continue to be permitted to sale essential items, however, sale of non-essential items will still remain prohibited even as the government allowed the opening of neighbourhood, standalone shops giving some relaxation in lockdown rules on Saturday.

MHA issues clarification on opening of shops, e-commerce

In its clarification on order allowing the opening of shops, Ministry of Home Affairs said, "It is clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited. In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open."

Shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls are not allowed to open.

It is clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that the sale of liquor & other items continues to be prohibited: MHA https://t.co/SgfcRie8nP — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Lockdown remains in place till May 3

India has been under a lockdown since March 24 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his address to the nation. The lockdown was supposed to end on April 15 but was extended by PM Modi till May 3 as coronavirus cases continued to surge. He extended the lockdown saying all the states wanted it to be increased further adding the utmost priority for everyone was to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, giving some relaxations, the home ministry on Saturday allowed neighbourhood, standalone shops to open, given that they will be operational with 50 per cent staff and have to follow lockdown rules.

