Rath Yatra 2020 to be live streamed on Airtel Xstream

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 in Puri is being carried out under the direction of the Supreme Court amid coronavirus pandemic. The yatra is still on and devotees of Lord Jagannath have their hearts and souls with their beloved deity. Airtel has decided to Live stream the Rath Yatra this year. Airtel will stream the yatra Live on its Airtel Xstream app in partnership with Shemaroo.

The LIVE stream will be available on an exclusive channel on the home page of the app. Users can also rewind and replay the LIVE stream as per their convenience.

Here is the schedule of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

1st July 2020 (8:00AM to 6:00PM) - BahudaYatra&HariSayanaEkadasi

2nd July 2020 (3:00PM – 11:00PM) - Sunabesa

3rd July 2020 (7:00PM – 10:00PM) - Adharpana Ritual

4th July 2020 (2:00PM – 10:00PM) - NiladriBije

Airtel Xstream is available to all Airtel customers as a FREE download on Playstore and App store.

The app offers over 10,000 movie and shows from India and across the world along with over 400 TV channels. Airtel Thanks customers can also access premium content from top content producers on Airtel Xstream app.

