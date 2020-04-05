Air Deccan ceasing operations until further notice due to COVID-19, employees to go on sabbatical without pay

Image Source : TWITTER Air Deccan has said it is ceasing operation amid COVID-19 lockdown.

As services of domestic and international flights are shut amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Air Deccan has said it is ceasing its operations until further notice and asked all its all employees to go on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect as revenues in the aviation sector having drastically reduced amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to his employees, Air Deccan CEO Arun Kumar Singh said, "In view of the recent global and domestic issues and subsequent directive by the Indian regulator (to suspend all flights till April 14), Air Deccan has no choice but to cease its operations until further notice. With heavy heart, I am also compelled to inform that all existing employees of Air Deccan (permanent, temporary and contractual) are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect," he added in the email.

IndiGo, GoAir announces pay cut for all employees amid COVID-19 crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted revenues of the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube informed that all employees will be taking a pay cut in March. During the last few weeks, GoAir has already taken some cost-cutting measures -- it has laid off its expat pilots, asked its employees to go on leave without pay on a rotational basis, and announced that its top leadership would be taking a pay cut of up to 50 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Lockdown: After IndiGo, GoAir announces pay cut for all employees amid COVID-19 crisis

ALSO READ | Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots amid COVID-19 crisis

Latest Business News