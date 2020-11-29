Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Alert! Check UIDAI's warning against fraud or else you may be duped of money

Aadhaar Alert! Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), an authority which provide services related to Aadhaar, has issued an alert for the benefit of citizens. This UIDAI alert is about warning against a type of fraud. Aadhaar is not only a document, but an identity card and is a must for availing any financial transactions and government schemes. So, this alert is important for citizens.

The UIDAI recently tweeted that Aadhaar operators are appointed by the registrars, and not by UIDAI. Therefore, citizens are requested to not to fall into the trap of fraudsters.

To become an Aadhaar Center Operator one has to contact the Registrar of his area.

Although, some people take money from citizens and promise that they will make you an Aadhaar center operator. Do not get into the words of such people. Complaint should be registered by calling the 1947 number.

UIDAI 24-hour facility available:

UIDAI operates toll-free numbers to communicate with the people. Any person who wants to get his query answered can file a complaint or give a suggestion for improvement by calling the toll-free numbers 1947 or 1800 300 1947 which operates 24×7 all 365 days of the year. These numbers are operated by UIDAI.

You do not need to spend hours in long lines to get a new Aadhaar card. UIDAI, the organization that issues appointment basis at home, allows you to take online appointments for free. That is, you can take an appointment at the service centers to get an Aadhaar card made at home. Let us know how you can make an appointment.

How To Book an Appointment.

This facility (pilot) is for booking an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services listed below:

To get an online appointment, you must first go to the website of UIDIA https://uidai.gov.in/.

After visiting the website, you have to click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab, after which you will get an option of Book n appointment.

After visiting this, you will get another option of city location, from which you have to select the city.

After selecting the city, click on ‘Processed to book an appointment’.

Now a new page will open in front of you, which will have three options – New Aadhaar, Aadhaar Update and Manage Appointment. You can choose any of these options as per your requirement.

After choosing the appropriate option, you will have to enter the registered mobile number, captcha code and OTP, after which your application will be verified. During this time you also have to choose a time slot for the appointment. After doing all this, submit it.

