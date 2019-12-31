Lost Aadhaar card? Download your Aadhaar through mAadhaar app. Here’s how

Lost Aadhaar card? You can download Aadhaar through mAadhaar app. Here’s how

Lost Aadhaar card? don't worry, you can download Aadhaar through mAadhaar app. Details below:

In today's time, the Aadhaar card has become an important document for every Indian citizen. From your identity verification to any type of documentation you need to have Aadhaar card with you. Hence, losing the Aadhaar card can become a problem for you in the long run. But what if you lose your Aadhaar card? In such a situation, don't worry. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released an app called the mAadhaar app for Android and iOS that makes your Aadhaar more secure.



This new mAadhaar app allows Aadhaar cardholders to download their details and make life simpler. The app includes all your details like-- Aadhaar number, name, gender, date of birth, address and photograph. The mAadhaar app also allows users to update or change address, offline eKYC, block biometric authentication temporarily, etc.

You can retrieve lost Enrolment ID or Aadhaar no. from your #mAadhaar app. The OTP will be sent to mob. number registered in the person's Aadhaar.

For more services, download and install the #NewmAadhaarApp from: https://t.co/62MEOeR7Ff (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzuxPQ (iOS) pic.twitter.com/8ltz8YRbZw — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 30, 2019

Besides this, the mAadhaar app also allows users to order a reprint of their Aadhaar card. If you have lost your Aadhaar card or you haven't received it physically yet, you can request a copy from the mAadhaar app itself.

Pre-requisites to reprint your Aadhaar card through mAadhaar app

1. You should have the latest version of mAadhaar App

2. Make sure that the internet is working

3. Make sure your mobile number linked with Aadhaar should be active

4. 12-digit Aadhaar card number or Virtual Aadhaar ID

Here's how to reprint your Aadhaar card through mAadhaar app

1. Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install mAadhaar app

2. Open the app and configure it using your mobile number

3. Under the 'Services' section, click on 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' option

4. Tick the 'Terms & Conditions' checkbox at the next page and click on 'Ok'

5. To get your Aadhaar card reprinted, choose one option from-- A registered mobile number and An unregistered mobile number.

6. If your mobile number is already registered, then select the first option and Enter Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID (VID) Number along with captcha and tap on Request OTP

7. If your Aadhaar does not have a registered mobile number tap on the second option and fill the following details -- Aadhaar Number/VID, captcha, any active mobile number and tap on Request OTP button.

8. To complete the process, enter the OTP that you received on your mobile number.

