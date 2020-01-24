7th Pay Commission Latest News: Salary hike up to Rs 26,000 for employees in THIS state before Budget 2020

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced Dearness Allowance (DA) for all its employees at various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Corporations. After this decision, the annual salary of the Level-1 employees of UP Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Corporations will go up by nearly Rs 26,000. Till now, the state government was not providing DA benefits to its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Corporation Employees.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: What official notification says

Those Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that have implemented the 7th Pay Commission will get the benefit of the DA hike which is applicable from January 1, 2019. The PSU and Corporation employees will get additional arrears of 13 months. On the other hand, those PSUs and Corporations that have not implemented the 7th Pay Commission will have to pay 154 percent DA to its employees.