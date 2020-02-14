7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees in Odisha, state hikes DA by 5%; other states may follow

7th Pay Commission: Odisha govt hikes DA by 5%

7th Pay Commission: In a welcome news for the Odisha government employees, the Naveen Patnaik administration has hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 5 per cent of the state government employees and said that it will approve 10% arrears pending as part of 7th Pay Commission's implementation in the state.

The 10% arrears dues will be cleared with effect from January 1, 2016 to August 31, 2017 as per Odisha Revised Scales of Pay Rules, 2017 during 2019-20 financial year.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The work-charged employees shall get the above 10% arrear salary in the same manner as applicable to regular government employees in terms of paragraph-1 of Finance Department Resolution No. 26347/F on September 7, 2017."

5% DA hike for government employees effective from January 1, 2020

In addition to this, the Odisha government has also announced a 5 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for the government employees with effect from January 1, 2020.

Move to benefit 3.5 lakh Odisha govt employees

As the Odisha government has announced a 5 per cent DA hike for the government employees, the said move will directly benefit 3.5 state employees.

7th Pay Commission: UP govt announced DA hike for govt employees at PSUs

Earlier in January, the Uttar Pradesh Government has announced Dearness Allowance (DA) for all its employees at various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Corporations. After this decision, the annual salary of the Level-1 employees of UP Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Corporations will go up by nearly Rs 26,000. Till now, the state government was not providing DA benefits to its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Corporation Employees.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Salary hike up to Rs 26,000 for employees in THIS state before Budget 2020

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: In Budget 2020, what's in there for central govt employees and what's NOT