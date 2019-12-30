Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Image Source : ANI Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Prasad

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including those partnering with Huawei. "We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. An in-principle decision has been taken in this regard, Prasad said at an event in New Delhi. "5G is future, it is speed. We will encourage new innovation in 5G," he added.

Sources said all operators and vendors, including Huawei, will be covered in trials.

Also Read: Without buyer, Air India might be forced to shut down in six months: Airline official

Also Read: RuPay, UPI without MDR will kill digital payments industry: Payment Council of India