Yes Bank share price: Stock in focus as lender's profit jumps 45%, net interest margins improves

Mumbai:

Shares of private-sector lender Yes Bank will be in focus today, as the bank has reported a 45 per cent jump in its March-quarter net profit to Rs 1,068 crore. The stock had ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 20.20, a gain of 1.25 per cent from the previous close of Rs 19.95 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at 63,387.11 crore. The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 6.99 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Yes Bank quarterly results

The Mumbai-headquartered lender has reported strong results for Q4 and full year FY26 and signalled an end to its over six-year-long recovery phase.

The Bank's quarterly profit stood at Rs 1,068 crore, a 44.7 per cent jump from last year, while the full year profit was Rs 3,476 crore, up 44.5 per cent. The bank's net interest income stood at Rs 2,638 crore for Q4 FY26, growing 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y. The net interest margins for Q4 FY26 improved by 20 bps YoY to 2.7 per cent. Non-interest income grew 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 6,759 crore for the full year.

The bank has also witnessed a deposit growth of 12 per cent, and the credit deposit ratio decreased to 85.7 per cent. Its gross non-performing assets ratio declined to 0.20 per cent to 1.3 per cent during the quarter.

The bank emerged stronger after years of balance-sheet repair and is now positioned to scale up lending in line with industry trends, Vinay M

Tonse, its new managing director and chief executive officer, said.

Yes Bank share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 206.30 in 10 years and 60.74 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 7.86 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as compared to the correction of 4.77 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)