YEIDA to prepare detailed project report to build urban centre in Hathras along Yamuna Expressway - Details

Greater Noida:

In a major developmental push, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Sunday announced its plans to build an urban centre in the Hathras district. Yeida will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed urban centre that will be located along the Yamuna Expressway. Notably, this expressway is one of the major infrastructures of the state, linking Agra with Greater Noida.

Yeida To Hire Consultant For DPR

To prepare the DPR, Yeida will hire a consultant. Notably, the DPR will serve as the foundational plan guiding the city’s urban and industrial development.

The latest announcement comes as the second phase of the Master Plan 2031, which serves as the blueprint for the development of regions located along the Yamuna Expressway.

An HT report quotes Shailendra Bhati, Yeida’s officer on special duty, as saying, “We will finalise the consultant on the basis of their technical and financial qualification for this project following the laid-down rules. Once the request for proposal (RFP) will be issued, the interested agencies or consultants will apply for the job. Subsequently, we will finalise the one who will be qualified for the job as per the laid down rules.”

Master Plan 2031

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, had already instructed Yeida to work on the second phase, Master Plan 2031, in March. The government has permitted Yeida to develop land for industrial, residential, and commercial projects in several cities of the state, including Hathras, Mathura, Aligarh, and Agra. This initiative is part of the master plan, which envisions four urban centers along the Yamuna Expressway.

“The authority has a goal to integrate the new city with ongoing projects along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, including the Noida International Airport, which is expected to act as a growth catalyst for the region,” officials said.

According to Yeida officials, the project is aimed at transforming Hathras into a hub for commerce and industry. The government also seeks to establish it as a satellite town for Agra by taking advantage of its proximity to major urban markets and tourist destinations.