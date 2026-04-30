Waaree Energies Share Price: Stock tumbles 10% after quarterly results, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies tumbled over 10 per cent on Thursday, April 30, 2026, after the company reported its financial results for the January-March quarter of FY26. The stock opened gap down at Rs 3,337, with a loss of 4.71 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,501.95 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the stock fell further to an intraday low of Rs 3,212.50, representing a fall of 10.86 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 3,139.85, with a dip of 10.34 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 90,236.22 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 3,330 against the previous close of Rs 3,502.90. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 3,324.90 and 3,112.10, respectively.

Waaree Quarterly Results

The company's revenue stood at Rs 8,480.25 crore in the quarter under review, representing a 111.79 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The company's revenue in the same quarter an year ago stood at Rs 4,003.93 crore. The company's net profit was up 71.4 per cent to Rs 1,061.0 crore from Rs 618.91 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.

EBITDA was up 70.9 per cent at Rs 1,577 crore, up from Rs 923 crore.

"Waaree Energies Ltd. has delivered a record-breaking performance in FY26, reaching total revenue from operations of Rs 26,536.77 Cr. Our operational milestones have been equally significant, as we have scaled our production across module and cell," said Jignesh Rathod, Whole Time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies Ltd.

Waaree Dividend 2026

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each at the rate of 20 per cent for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)