Vodafone Idea Share Price: VI gains after weak start as company posts profit of Rs 51,970 crore in Q4

Mumbai:

Shares of beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone Idea gained after a weak start on Monday as the Sensex tanked 833.20 points to 74,404.79 in early trade, and the Nifty fell 234 points to 23,401.70. The stock opened in red at Rs 12.81, down from the previous close of Rs 12.96 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 12.47, representing a fall of Rs 0.49 or 3.7 per cent from the last closing price. However, the stock gained momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 13.04. The counter remained volatile despite the company posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 51,970 crore for the March quarter of FY2025-26. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 12.65 with a fall of 2.39 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,37,162.28.