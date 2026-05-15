Meerut to Prayagraj via Ganga Expressway: Toll-free ride over, here's how much you will have to pay

New Delhi:

The period of toll-free travel on the Ganga Expressway, one of Uttar Pradesh's largest and most ambitious expressway projects, has now ended. Commuters travelling on the expressway will now have to pay a toll tax. The expressway, which reduces the distance between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is also poised to become a major source of revenue for the government. Let's take a detailed look at how much the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj will cost if you travel via the Ganga Expressway.

Toll collection on the Ganga Expressway is divided into four main sections: Meerut to Badaun (129.7 km), Badaun to Hardoi (151.7 km), Hardoi to Unnao (155.7 km), and Unnao to Prayagraj (156.8 km). Tolls will be charged for each stretch, totalling 594 kilometres.

FASTag mandatory

Toll collection on the expressway will be entirely through FASTags. Vehicles without FASTags or those with blacklisted FASTags will be charged double the fine. Along with the implementation of the toll, patrolling and ambulance services have also been intensified on the expressway.

The journey will be fast and comfortable

With the completion of the Ganga Expressway, travel from Meerut to Prayagraj will become much easier and faster. While it previously took hours by road, the expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time. Modern amenities such as petrol pumps, food plazas, ambulance services, and electric vehicle charging stations are also being developed along this highway.

Here's how much you will have to pay

Vehicle Type Meerut to Budaun Budaun to Hardoi Hardoi to Unnao Unnao to Prayagraj Total: Meerut to Prayagraj 2 & 3 Wheelers / Tractors ₹220 ₹240 ₹245 ₹200 ₹905 Car, Jeep, or Van (LMV) ₹435 ₹480 ₹485 ₹400 ₹1800 Light Commercial Vehicles ₹685 ₹755 ₹765 ₹635 ₹2840 Bus / Truck ₹1375 ₹1515 ₹1545 ₹1285 ₹5720 Multi-Axle Vehicles ₹2105 ₹2320 ₹2360 ₹1975 ₹8760 Heavy Vehicles (7+ Axles) ₹2715 ₹2985 ₹3040 ₹2525 ₹11,275

Key Takeaways for Your Trip