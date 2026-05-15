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Meerut to Prayagraj via Ganga Expressway: Toll-free ride over, here's how much you will have to pay

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Toll collection on the Ganga Expressway is divided into four main sections: Meerut to Badaun (129.7 km), Badaun to Hardoi (151.7 km), Hardoi to Unnao (155.7 km), and Unnao to Prayagraj (156.8 km).

Toll collection on the expressway will be entirely through FASTags.
Toll collection on the expressway will be entirely through FASTags. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The period of toll-free travel on the Ganga Expressway, one of Uttar Pradesh's largest and most ambitious expressway projects, has now ended. Commuters travelling on the expressway will now have to pay a toll tax. The expressway, which reduces the distance between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is also poised to become a major source of revenue for the government. Let's take a detailed look at how much the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj will cost if you travel via the Ganga Expressway.

Toll collection on the Ganga Expressway is divided into four main sections: Meerut to Badaun (129.7 km), Badaun to Hardoi (151.7 km), Hardoi to Unnao (155.7 km), and Unnao to Prayagraj (156.8 km). Tolls will be charged for each stretch, totalling 594 kilometres.

FASTag mandatory 

Toll collection on the expressway will be entirely through FASTags. Vehicles without FASTags or those with blacklisted FASTags will be charged double the fine. Along with the implementation of the toll, patrolling and ambulance services have also been intensified on the expressway.

The journey will be fast and comfortable

With the completion of the Ganga Expressway, travel from Meerut to Prayagraj will become much easier and faster. While it previously took hours by road, the expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time. Modern amenities such as petrol pumps, food plazas, ambulance services, and electric vehicle charging stations are also being developed along this highway.

Here's how much you will have to pay

Vehicle Type Meerut to Budaun Budaun to Hardoi Hardoi to Unnao Unnao to Prayagraj
Total: Meerut to Prayagraj
2 & 3 Wheelers / Tractors ₹220 ₹240 ₹245 ₹200 ₹905
Car, Jeep, or Van (LMV) ₹435 ₹480 ₹485 ₹400 ₹1800
Light Commercial Vehicles ₹685 ₹755 ₹765 ₹635 ₹2840
Bus / Truck ₹1375 ₹1515 ₹1545 ₹1285 ₹5720
Multi-Axle Vehicles ₹2105 ₹2320 ₹2360 ₹1975 ₹8760
Heavy Vehicles (7+ Axles) ₹2715 ₹2985 ₹3040 ₹2525 ₹11,275

Key Takeaways for Your Trip

  • For Private Commuters: If you are driving a standard car (LMV), the toll for the full journey from Meerut to Prayagraj will cost you Rs 1800.
  • The Most Expensive Stretch: Based on the data, the stretch between Hardoi and Unnao generally carries the highest toll rate for almost all vehicle categories.
  • Heavy Logistics: Large commercial trucks with more than 7 axles will have to pay a toll of Rs 11,275 for the full one-way trip.
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