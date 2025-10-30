Vodafone Idea Share Price: Stock tanks 12% in early trade - Here's why Vodafone Idea Share Price: Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is the income figure used to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges that telecom companies must pay to the government.

Shares of Vodafone Idea tanked nearly 12 per cent on Thursday, October 30, 2025, amid concerns about the extent of relief the telecom company will receive after the Supreme Court's written order on the additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) plea. The stock opened at Rs 9.28 against the previous close of Rs 9.37 on the BSE. Amid profit booking, the stock fell 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit of Rs 8.44. However, it didn't stop there and fell further to trade at an intraday low of Rs 8.21, representing a fall of 12.37 per cent from the previous close.

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is the income figure used to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges that telecom companies must pay to the government.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 9.25 against the previous close of Rs 9.36. Later, it touched a low of Rs 8.21. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 8.39, down 10.36 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 90.899.81.

The stock has been losing for the last three days, falling 14.11 per cent in that period. Technically, it trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.