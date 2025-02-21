Vedanta shares gain as company gets approval to split into five separate entities Vedanta Share Price Today on BSE, NSE: The market capitalisation of the private-sector mining giant is Rs 1,70,258.30 crore.

Vedanta Share Price: Shares of Vedanta gained around 2 per cent on Friday after the company got approval from creditors and shareholders for demerger. The company has proposed demerger into five separate entities. The counter opened at Rs 436.55 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 433.55. It gained further to log an intraday high at Rs 442.2 per share. This is a gain of 1.99 from the closing price of the previous session.

The market capitalisation of the private-sector mining giant is Rs 1,70,258.30 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 527 and the 52-week low is Rs 249.75.

Vedanta Demerger



Vedanta Ltd has received a go-ahead from its shareholders and creditors for its proposed plan to demerge into five sector-specific units, each dedicated to aluminium (Vedanta Aluminium), crude oil (Vedanta Oil & Gas), power (Vedanta Power), ferrous products (Vedanta Iron and Steel) and silver and zinc (through itself, Vedanta Ltd, and HZL).

The company had initially proposed six separate entities. However, the plan was revised at the beginning of 2025. The decision is expected to streamline operations and help the company provide more focused and independent management to each unit.

Mining tycoon Anil Agarwal launched the plan to overhaul the business in 2023 after failing to take Vedanta private in 2020.

Vedanta Share Price History

The counter has a multibagger return of 208 per cent to its investors in 5 years. However, it has given a return of 23.99 per cent in three years. Over the past year, the stock has gained an impressive 60 per cent, significantly outpacing the Sensex’s around 4 per cent rise.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that it has raised Rs 2,600 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

In a filing on BSE, Vedanta said the committee of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 2,06,000 rupee-denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 2,060 crore (Series 1 debentures).