Vedanta Share Price: Stock hits new 52-week high as board sets May 1 as record date for demerger

Mumbai:

Shares of mining major Vedanta opened gap up on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, as the board of directors of the company has approved May 1, 2026, as the effective date for the demerger of its aluminium, merchant power, oil and gas and iron ore verticals into separate listed entities. The stock opened with a gain of 2.58 per cent at Rs 790.55 against the previous close of Rs 770.65 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 794.90, representing a gain of Rs 24.25 or 3.14 per cent. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is 398.85, hit on May 9, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 775.75 with a gain of Rs 5.10 or 0.66 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,03,328.80 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began the trading session at Rs 791.70 against the previous close of Rs 771. It later touched the highs and lows of Rs 795 and Rs 772.50, respectively.

Vedanta demerger record date

The company has informed exchanges that its board has approved May 1, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the scheme.

"The board … as part of the ongoing reorganisation process, has inter alia, approved.

In consultation with VAML, TSPL, MEL and VISL, the Board has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the Scheme," it said.

How will demerge help Vedanta?

According to the company, the demerger will help simplify Vedanta's corporate structure into sector-focused independent businesses and provide opportunities for global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors, and strategic investors, to invest directly in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India's remarkable growth story through Vedanta's world-class assets.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure corridors rewriting real estate map, investors betting big

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)