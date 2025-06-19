Upper Circuit: This stock rises 5% even as markets decline amid Middle East tensions According to the company, the BAC initiative - which was launched in 2024 - has already resulted in the establishment of 20+ Business Associate Centres across India.

Shares of Eraaya Lifespaces were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit on Thursday, June 19, 2025, amid a negative trend in the Indian stock market. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.78 per cent at Rs 48.25 against the previous close of Rs 46.05 on the BSE. It continued the upward trend and hit the intraday high of Rs 48.35, also the upper circuit of the stock. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 316.90 and the 52-week low is Rs 40.37.

Company's Subsidiary Expands Nationwide Business

The action in the shares comes as the company has informed exchanges that its subsidiary Ebix Travels has broadened its Nationwide Business Associate Centre Network.

According to the company, the BAC initiative - which was launched in 2024 - has already resulted in the establishment of 20+ Business Associate Centres across India. The company plans to scale up to 100 centres by the end of FY 2025-26.

“The launch of our Business Associate Centres represents more than just geographical expansion – we are creating a nationwide network of innovation hubs that reflect our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing India's travel landscape," said Naveen Kundu, Managing Director of Ebix Travels Via.com.

Eraaya Lifespaces Share Price History

Shares of Eraaya Lifespaces has given a multibagger return of 3895 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 33.56 per cent in two years and 67.68 per cent in six months.

The counter is in action even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid weak trends from global markets as the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict continue to weigh on investors' sentiment.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were quoting in the negative territory. US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

