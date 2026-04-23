Trent Share Price: Stock opens in green after announcing first-ever bonus issue, check ratio

Mumbai:

Shares of Trent, a retail firm of the Tata group, opened in green on Thursday, April 23, 2206, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade as crude oil prices once again breached the USD100 per barrel mark and persistent foreign fund outflows. The action comes as the company has announced strong financial results for the January-March quarter and a first-ever bonus issue. They started the trading session at Rs 4438, with a gain of Rs 2.4 against the previous close of Rs 4435.60 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.74 times, the stock advanced to touch the high of Rs 4,478.65, representing a gain of Rs 43.05 or 0.97 per cent.

However, the stock witnessed some profit booking at higher levels, and the stock fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 212.45. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 215.10, with a fall of Rs 0.35 or 0.16 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,14,813.78 crore.