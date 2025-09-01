Upper Circuit Alert: This stock hits back-to-back upper circuit limits - Do you own? According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged 150.88 per cent in three years and 297.22 per cent in two years. In one year, it has gained 83.33 per cent as compared to the correction of 2.43 per cent in the benchmark index.

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd have been hitting the upper circuit for several consecutive sessions, including today. The counter was locked in the upper circuit as soon as the trading session began on September 1, 2025. The counter has been gaining for the last 10 days and has risen 25.44 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged 150.88 per cent in three years and 297.22 per cent in two years. In one year, it has gained 83.33 per cent as compared to the correction of 2.43 per cent in the benchmark index. The scrip has gained 5.93 per cent in one week.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 76.26. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Currently, the stock is under the Additional Surveillance Measure Framework (ASM LT: Stage 2).

Stock Split

Earlier in 2022, the firm announced a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1 and bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio. To ascertain the eligibility of the shareholders, the company set the record date as 28 September 2022. The ex-date was the same for the corporate actions.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rebounded by nearly 555 points on value buying in IT, auto and banking shares after three straight days of losses and strong macro data.

The 30-share Sensex jumped 554.84 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 80,364.49 with 23 of its constituents ending higher and seven lower. The index opened with gains and later surged 597.19 points or 0.74 per cent to hit a high of 80,406.84.

The 50-share NSE Nifty spurted by 198.20 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 24,625.05. Among Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Trent, Eternal, Asian Paints and Infosys were the major gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)