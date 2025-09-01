This smallcap stock surges over 15% as markets bounce back - Check details After a flat opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 534.80 points or 0.67 per cent to 80,344.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 192.50 points or 78 per cent to 24,619.30.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited surged over 15 per cent as the equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded in early trade on September 1, 2025, following the release of gross domestic product (GDP) data, which showed that India's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 3.46 per cent at Rs 49.40 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 47.71. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 9.63 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 55, representing a gain of 15.18 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange, the counter began the trading session at Rs 50 against the previous close of Rs 47.69. It hit the intraday high of Rs 55 and a low of Rs 48.76.

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 12.24 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 114.74.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 7380 per cent in five years and 241.33 per cent in three years. However, it corrected 37.27 per cent in one year. While the scrip has fallen 38.96 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the benchmark index has gained 2.34 per cent in the same period.

Share Market Today

After a flat opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 534.80 points or 0.67 per cent to 80,344.45. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 192.50 points or 78 per cent to 24,619.30.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid, HCL Tech and NTPC were among the major gainers. However, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ITC and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

India's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in April-June, its fastest pace in five quarters, before US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs that now cloud the outlook, threatening key exports like textiles.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)