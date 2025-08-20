This realty stock gains as promoters increase stake - Check full details here The counter started today's session at Rs 159 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 158.35. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 162.30, representing a gain of 2.49 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of Man Infraconstruction gained over 2 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, amid a promoter increasing stake in the company. According to the information available on the exchanges, promoter and director Parag K Shah acquired 1,00,000 shares of the company for Rs 1,59,49,000 through market purchase on August 18. Later, on August 19, 2025, he acquired another 3,61,959 shares worth Rs 5,79,06,201 through market purchase. Post these transactions, his stake in the company has risen to 29.24 per cent with holdings of 11,80,46,965 shares.

Share Price Today

The counter started today's session at Rs 159 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 158.35. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 162.30, representing a gain of 2.49 per cent. Technically, the stock trades higher than 5-day moving averages but lower than 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 3.53 per cent in this period.

Man Infraconstruction Quarterly Results

The company posted a 28.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its profit for the first quarter of FY26. The company's profit dropped to Rs 55.57 crore from Rs 77.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Similarly, the revenue from operations dipped to Rs 182.90 in the quarter under review. This is a decline of 46.5 per cent when compared to Rs 341.62 crore in the same quarter of FY25.

Earlier, Man Infraconstruction reported a 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company stated that the increase in profit was helped by lower expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)