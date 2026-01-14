This real estate stock trades at 52-week high on spurt in trading volume. Do you own? The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2816.32 per cent in 10 years and 4592.18 per cent in five years. In three years, the scrip has given a return of 2026.33 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of real estate company RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd., a part of the RDB Group, are in action today i.e. on January 14, 2025, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty encountered heavy volatility in early trade amid persistent foreign fund outflows and geopolitical tensions. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 19.45 per cent today amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 3.09 times. It gained further to hit the intraday high of Rs 87.10, also its 52-week high. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 35, hit on September 5, 2025. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 83.99, with a gain of 15.37 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,666.11 crore.

The stock has been gaining for the last 20 days and has risen by 83.72 per cent in the period. Technically, it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 85.09. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2816.32 per cent in 10 years and 4592.18 per cent in five years. In three years, the scrip has given a return of 2026.33 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 29.20 per cent as against the correction of 1.75 per cent in the benchmark index.

To acquire shares of solar energy sector

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70 per cent of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, for a total cost of Rs 70,000. Following this investment, the company will have a 70 per cent stake and control in the proposed entity.

ALSO READ | Makar Sankranti Bank Holiday: When are banks closed for Makar Sankranti, January 14 or January 15?

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)