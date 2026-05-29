This jewellery stock continues positive momentum after quarterly results, jumps 14% today - Details

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller Ltd continued an upward trend after strong quarterly results. The stock started the trading session in green amid gains in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty in early trade following a decline in crude oil prices on reports that the US and Iran reached an understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days. The stock opened at Rs 9.48, a gain of Rs 0.27 or 2.9 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.21 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 5.93 times, the scrip gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 10.48, representing a gain of Rs 1.27 or 13.78 per cent.

Counter has been gaining for the last 7 days

Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 10.03, with a gain of 8.90 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,040.80 crore.

The counter has been gaining for the last 7 days and has risen by 24.47 per cent in the period. While it has outperformed the sector by 9.07 per cent, it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving average.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 57.35. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results

The action in the stock comes after the company announced its quarterly results. The company posted a 61 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.89 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on higher total income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 94.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 946.26 crore during January-March FY26 from Rs 700.10 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During 2025-26 fiscal, the net profit increased to Rs 714.46 crore from Rs 577.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 3,549.58 crore from Rs 2,371.87 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)