Amid soaring ATF prices, Air India to cut 22% domestic flights - Check full details here

Mumbai:

Amid soaring prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and low demand during the summer, Air India has temporarily cut 22 per cent of its domestic flights, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. The decision comes two weeks after the Tata Group-owned airline announced a 27 per cent reduction in international flights amid airspace curbs, as well as costlier jet fuel, which have pushed the operational costs higher for overseas sectors.

Air India operates around 4,400 weekly flights. Out of them, about 3,600 are domestic, and 800 are international services.

"In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," Air India said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources said 20-22 per cent of the domestic flights would be reduced.

Reduction in 790 weekly services

Based on around 3,600 weekly domestic flights, the 22 per cent cut would result in a reduction of more than 790 weekly services.

The airline said these adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations.

"Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise," it said in the statement.

The carrier also said that passengers impacted by these changes will be proactively assisted with re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable.

To reduce international flights also

On May 13, Air India announced it would reduce international flights during the June-August period.

The airline would cut nearly 100 overseas flights and temporarily suspend services on seven routes, including Delhi-Chicago, which will result in up to a 27 per cent reduction in its international capacity.