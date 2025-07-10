This homegrown logistics solution provider to expand into lithium mining, rare earth minerals - Check details The company stated that it will pursue a long-term growth strategy focused on critical minerals and metals, building upon India's National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

Mumbai:

In a strategic shift, homegrown logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Link said that it will expand into lithium mining and rare earth minerals, both in India and overseas. The company stated that it will pursue a long-term growth strategy focused on critical minerals and metals, building upon India's National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). "The company will explore the potential investment and acquisition opportunities in the Lithium Mining and rare Earth Element (REE) mining sectors both in India and Overseas and mining of metals such as Iron Ore which are critical for India and Global Infrastructure Expansion," it said in an exchange filing.

The company said that it is considering the deployment of up to USD 100 million as part of its growth strategy. The investment will be made in suitable projects or ventures either directly or through subsidiaries. Sindhu Trade Links said that the initiative aligns with the company's long-term vision to contribute to India's resource security and green industrialisation goals.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock of the company ended the session in the red today. The counter started the trading session in green and opened at Rs 33.40 against the previous close of Rs 32.60 on the BSE. It gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 34.74 before falling to the intraday low of Rs 31.70. It ended the session at Rs 32.22, a dip of 1.17 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Stock Market Closing Today

Meanwhile, benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the session on a negative note on Thursday, i.e. on July 10, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 345.80 points or 0.41 per cent and settled at 83,190.28. During the day, it touched a high of 83,742.28 and a low of 83,134.97. The 50-share NSE Nifty shed 120.85 points to end the session at 25,355.25.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)