This energy stock below Rs 400 hits upper circuit for third consecutive day - Check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, continue to gain and hit the upper circuit for the third consecutive day today, i.e. on July 2, 2026. The stock opened gap up at Rs 346.65, a gain of 2.35 per cent from the previous close of Rs 338.70. The stock continued to surge amid a spurt in volume by more than 6.57 times and gained 5 per cent to get locked in the upper circuit of Rs 355.60 on the BSE. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 345, with a gain of Rs 6.30 or 1.86 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,588.11 crore.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 14.74 per cent in the period. The counter has outperformed the sector by 5.1 per cent and is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Relative strength index

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 3 (ST ASM-3) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 58.25. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a 56.25 per cent year-to-date return, compared with a 9.06 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

To set up a 1.2 GW solar cell facility

The company recently stated that it plans to set up a 1.2 GW TopCon solar cell manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Currently, the company operates a 1 GW Mono PERC solar cell manufacturing facility at its Dadri plant, Uttar Pradesh.

With the addition of 1.2 GW TopCon capacity at Ratlam, Fujiyama will substantially strengthen its integrated manufacturing capabilities across the solar value chain, the company said in a statement.

The commercial operations of the Ratlam TopCon facility are expected to commence in Q1 of FY2028, the company said, adding that the estimated investment for the project is Rs 350 crore, which will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)