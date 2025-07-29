This BSE smallcap stock under Rs 100 gains over 5% in volatile market - Here's why Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade, extending their downward journey to the fourth day running, amid uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Mercury EV-Tech gained over 5 per cent even as the market remained volatile on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The action in the stock is because of the inauguration of a new store. The counter started the session with a gain of around 2 per cent at Rs 52.80 against the previous close of Rs 51.79. It jumped 5.20 per cent to touch the high of Rs 54.50. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 52.61. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 139.20, and the 52-week low is Rs 48.26. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,000 crore.

The company, which manufactures electric vehicles and provides related services, has inaugurated a new showroom at Dahod. The company produces a range of electric vehicles. They also develop custom electric vehicles for various applications like hospitality, industry, and leisure.

574% YoY growth in PAT

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the fourth quarter of the FY25. This is a jump of around 574 per cent from 0.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Similarly, the revenue from operations increased by 450 per cent in Q4 to Rs 30.68 crore. It was Rs 5.57 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full FY 2025, the EV company's net profit surged by 297 per cent to Rs 7.91 crore. It was Rs 1.99 crore during the previous financial year. The company's sales increased by 307 per cent to Rs 89.64 crore from Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade, extending their downward journey to the fourth day running, amid uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.77 points to 80,620.25 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 71.25 points to 24,609.65.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)