This BSE smallcap NBFC stock gains over 7% amid fundraising move - Check details

Shares of the LIC-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital surged over 7 per cent on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 as the company has informed exchanges about plans to raise funds. The counter opened flat at Rs 30.14 on the BSE, but later gained amid a spurt in volume by more than 4.09 times and touched the high of Rs 32.49, representing a gain of 7.79 per cent. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 30.89 with an increase of 2.49 per cent. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,788 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 64.48 and 29.40, respectively.

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 3.03 per cent in the period. Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

NBFC Plans Raise Funds

In an exchange filing, the company stated that its board will meet on September 4, 2025 to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds.

"The Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2025 to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Listed, Secured, Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis," the filing reads.

Stock Markets Extend Rally

Earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in the opening session, extending the previous session's gains, as investors' sentiment remained buoyant amid strong macroeconomic data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 60.8 points to 24,685.85.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Eternal, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers.

However, Asian Paints, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Trent were among the laggards.

