This BPO stock in focus post investment in Dubai-based subsidiary, check share price The stock has given a multibagger return of 2,063.04 per cent in five years and 248.53 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 4.97 per cent in one year as against the gain of 9.44 per cent by the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of outsourcing services company One Point One Solutions are in focus today as the company has shared details about investment in its Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary. The shares of the NSE-listed company opened in green at Rs 57 against the previous close of Rs 56.69. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 57.24 before dipping to hit the low of Rs 55.17 amid profit booking and fall in the benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and concerns about potential US tariff hikes. At the time of writing this report, the Sensex was trading at 84,415.96, down by 545.18 points or 0.64 per cent, and the Nifty was at 25,917.40, down by 223.35 points or 0.85 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 55.50 with a fall of Rs 1.19 or 2.10 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,459.21 crore.

Company invests in its subsidiary

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Rs 20.16 crore of the preferential issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and Rs 63.84 crore for investment in the company's Dubai-based

wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One Solutions MENA Holdings Ltd. This amount will be used until June 11, 2028. Until the entire amount is utilised, it will be held in a bank account, fixed deposit, or secured debt mutual fund.

Share price history

The stock has given a multibagger return of 2,063.04 per cent in five years and 248.53 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 4.97 per cent in one year, as against the gain of 9.44 per cent by the benchmark index. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 3.96 per cent.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 69.99, hit on May 20, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 41.01. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport to get new transit system, switching between terminals to be easier

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)