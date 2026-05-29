Textile stock trades in green after company announced its financial results for Q4 2026, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of textile company Nandan Denim are trading in the green despite the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, being volatile after a positive start. The counter began the trading session in green at Rs 2.65 against the previous close of Rs 2.63 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 2.67, a gain of Rs 0.04 or 1.52 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green even as Sensex fell 176.74 points or 0.23 per cent to 75,691.06 and Nifty dipped 74.20 points or 0.31 per cent to trade at 23,832.95. The counter was trading at Rs 2.65 or 0.38 per cent higher on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at the time of writing the report.

The action in the stock comes after two consecutive days of declines and has outperformed the sector by 0.62 per cent. Technically, it traded higher than the 50-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.65. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results 2026

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 33.12 crore for FY26, compared to Rs 33.44 crore recorded during FY25. The company's revenue stood at Rs 2,871.87 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, down from Rs 3,546.67 crore in the previous fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter alone, revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 539.97 crore. Quarterly net profit reached Rs 9.50 crore, marking an increase from the Rs 2.97 crore reported in the preceding third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded returns of 71.43 per cent over five years and 26.32 per cent over three years. However, it has corrected 9.90 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to a fall of 11.04 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)