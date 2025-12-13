Telecom infra stock to be in focus as company raises 208 crore via warrants: Check details The stock has a 52-week high of 316.65, hit on December 11, 2024. The scrip's 52-week low of the counter is Rs 162.

Shares of telecom infrastructure company SAR Televenture will be in focus when the markets open on Monday, i.e. December 15, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that it has raised approximately Rs 208.46 crore through a preferential issuance of fully convertible warrants. According to the information shared with exchanges, the fundraise saw strong participation from institutional and strategic investors. The company issued a total of 1,00,70,500 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 207 per warrant. Each warrant carries the right to subscribe to one equity share of the company, which can be exercised by the warrant holders over a period of 18 months from the date of allotment.

Share price on Friday

The shares of the company had closed at Rs 220 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with a drop of 0.02 per cent from the previous close of Rs 220.05. The counter had begun the trading session at Rs 221, and during the day it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 223 and 215.10. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,036.37 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of 316.65, hit on December 11, 2024. The scrip's 52-week low of the counter is Rs 162.

Share price history

According to the information available on the NSE, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 803.29 per cent in five years and 121.75 per cent in three years. However, the counter has corrected 27.79 per cent in one year and 14.81 per cent.

Acquires majority stake in Tikona

Earlier, SAR Televenture's board approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Tikona Infinet for Rs 578 crore through a share swap arrangement. The acquisition paves SAR Televenture's entry into the enterprise broadband segment.

Tikona has a pan-India unified licence and a national long-distance (NLD) licence, which allows it to offer broadband, leased line, virtual private networks (VPNs) and other communication services.

