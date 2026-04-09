TCS Quarterly Results: IT stock in focus ahead of Q4 results today, may declare final dividend - Details

Mumbai:

Shares of the country's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), will be in focus on Thursday, April 9, 2026, as the company is set to announce its March quarter results today. According to experts, the Indian IT sector is expected to have another muted quarter. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index has underperformed, declining around 24 per cent over the past three months, led by the AI-induced disruptions narrative and protracted growth recovery. Along with the financial results, the board of directors of the company will also consider and may recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

The company reported a 13.91 per cent drop in December quarter profit at Rs 10,657 crore, mainly due to a one-time impact of new labour codes. The company also disclosed that the overall headcount was down by 11,151 in the October-December period to 5,82,163.

TCS Share Price

Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered company ended the last trading session with a gain of Rs 19.95 or 0.79 per cent at Rs 2,559.80 against the previous close of Rs 2,539.85. During the day, the stock touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 2,583.95 and Rs 2,540.20, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,26,158.04 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 3,630, touched on May 12, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,346.35, hit on March 30, 2026.

TCS Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 110.80 per cent in 10 years. However, it has corrected 22.82 per cent in five years and 20.55 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 20.67 per cent, compared to a fall of 8.95 per cent in the benchmark index.

TCS Dividend History

The board of directors of the company are expected to recommend a final dividend for shareholders. Earlier, the company had declared interim dividend of Rs 11 and special dividend of Rs 46 for which the ex-date was January 16, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)