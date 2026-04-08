Lucknow to Kanpur in just 30 minutes: New expressway set to transform everyday travel

Lucknow:

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has built several expressways that have significantly reduced travel time between cities. One such project is the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, which will connect two of the most important cities of Uttar Pradesh. The 63-km-long Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, a dream project of NHAI, is now ready and will completely transform the travel experience between these two cities.

Travel time to reduce significantly

Until now, travelling by road between Lucknow and Kanpur has taken 1.5 to 3 hours due to heavy traffic and congestion. However, this new 63-kilometre expressway will reduce the travel time to just 30 to 40 minutes. This will not only save travellers valuable time but also control pollution by reducing fuel consumption.

A masterpiece of modern engineering

NHAI has built this expressway using state-of-the-art engineering standards. This six-lane expressway is a fully access-controlled corridor and has been designed with the utmost safety in mind. It includes several flyovers, underpasses and comfortable rest areas for passengers. The corridor will not only facilitate traffic flow but also improve logistics efficiency, allowing heavy freight vehicles to travel between cities in less time.

Will prove to be a catalyst for Uttar Pradesh's economic development

This expressway will not only benefit regular commuters but also serve as a major catalyst for Uttar Pradesh's economic development. Farmers will now be able to transport their crops to larger markets more quickly, earning better prices.

Furthermore, industrial activity between the two cities will accelerate. The ease of movement of raw materials and finished products will open up new investment avenues. Furthermore, the shortened distance between Kanpur and Lucknow will make it easier for students and patients to access better educational institutions and hospitals. Improved connectivity will lead to the development of new corridors, creating new employment opportunities in the surrounding areas.