TCS Q4 Results: IT major announces final dividend of Rs 31, profit after tax inches up 1.35%

Mumbai:

Country's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), has announced its quarterly results for the quarter ending March 31, 2206. The company has reported a 12.22 per cent jump in its March-quarter net profit to Rs 13,718 crore. The IT major had reported a net profit of Rs 12,224 crore in the January-March period a year ago, and Rs 10,657 crore in the preceding December quarter. According to the information shared with the exchanges, for the fiscal year 2025-26, its profit after tax inched up 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore, as against Rs 48,553 crore in FY25. The company also said that its board of directors has approved a final dividend for shareholders.

TCS Dividend 2026

The company said that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

As per the information available, the final dividend will be paid on the third day following the conclusion of the annual general meeting (AGM), subject to approval of the shareholders.

TCS Share Price

Meanwhile, the stock of the company ended the trading session in the green at Rs 2,587.75 with a gain of Rs 27.95 or 1.09 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,559.80 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,36,270.60 crore.

During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,606 and an intraday low of Rs 2,530.20.

TCS Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 110.80 per cent in 10 years. However, it has corrected 22.82 per cent in five years and 20.55 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 20.67 per cent, compared to a fall of 8.95 per cent in the benchmark index.

TCS Dividend History

Earlier, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 and a special dividend of Rs 46 for which the ex-date was January 16, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)