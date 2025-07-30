Tata Motors Share Price: Auto stock dips nearly 4% amid acquisition reports of Iveco - Details Tata Motors Share Price: According to BSE Analytics, shares of Tata Motors have delivered a multibagger return of 545.81 per cent in five years and 48.94 per cent in two years.

Shares of Tata Motors cracked nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, amid reports that the auto major is discussing the acquisition of the truck division of Italy's Iveco Group. The stock opened in the red at Rs 691.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 692.40. It tumbled further amid selling pressure and touched the intraday low of Rs 665.45, representing a fall of 3.89 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock of the company is Rs 1,179.05, hit on July 30, 2024. The counter hit its 52-week low of Rs 542.55 on April 7, 2025. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,46,435 crore.

Tata Motors Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, shares of Tata Motors have given a multibagger return of 545.81 per cent in five years and 48.94 per cent in two years. However, the stock has corrected 42.38 per cent in one year and 10.62 per cent so far this year.

Planning Acquisition Of Iveco?

The action in the stock comes as reports suggest that Tata Motors is in advanced talks to acquire the Italy-based Iveco Group’s truck business from the Agnelli family for USD 4.5 billion. According to CNBC TV-18, Iveco has publicly acknowledged that it is exploring a potential sale of its industrial vehicle unit.

Jaguar Land Rover to cut hundreds of managerial roles

Meanwhile, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed plans to cut hundreds of managerial roles as part of a "limited" voluntary redundancy programme. According to the company, the move is aimed at better aligning its leadership workforce with the luxury car brand’s business strategy.

"JLR regularly offers eligible employees voluntary redundancy (VR) programmes,” a JLR spokesperson said.