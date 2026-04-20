Suzlon Share Price: Renewable energy stock falls after 5-day rally amid this clarification by company

Mumbai:

Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy fell after five days of consecutive gain on Monday, April 20, 2026, amid a clarification by the company. The company, in an exchange filing after market hours on Friday, said it could not ascertain any event that could have triggered Material Price Movement (MPM). "This is to inform that a Material Price Movement (“MPM”) has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy Limited on 17th April 2026 at 12.26 p.m., however we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this MPM," the filing reads.

Suzlon share price today

The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 52.95, a gain of just Rs 0.01 from the previous close of Rs 52.94 on the BSE. However, it fell amid profit booking and touched the low of Rs 51.85, a fall of Rs 1.09 or 2.05 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 52.45 with a fall of 0.93 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 71,950.41 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 74.30, touched on May 30, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 38.17, hit on March 9, 2026.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 1,156.70 per cent in five years and 559.10 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 4.63 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 0.08 per cent as against the correction of 6.51 per cent in the benchmark index.

Bags 100 MW wind energy project

Earlier, the company secured a wind energy project of 100 MW from Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). According to the company, this is its fourth PSU order of FY26. The power generated from this project will support the decarbonisation of GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant in Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)