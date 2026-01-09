Stocks to watch today: Vodafone Idea, IEX, BHEL and Alkem Laboratories among shares in focus today Stocks to watch today: Shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) will be in focus on Friday as the company said that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications, providing it relief in the AGR matter.

Mumbai:

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp negative session on January 8, 2026 and ended on a cautious note amid sustained selling pressure and cautious sentiment at higher levels. At the close, Nifty ended 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent lower, while the Sensex was down by 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent. During the day, Sensex plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10. Amid this, markets are likely to open on a cautious note amid mixed global cues. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,995.50 against the previous close of 25,970, with a dip of 25.5 points. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,367.12 crore on January 8, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 3,701.17 crore. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Vodafone Idea



Shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) will be in focus on Friday as the company said that it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications, providing it relief in the AGR matter. According to the company, the DoT has frozen its AGR dues up to December 31, 2025 for the period FY 2006–07 to FY 2018–19. The company will pay up to Rs 124 crore per year from March 2026 to March 2031. It will then pay Rs 100 crore annually from March 2032 to March 2035.

Devyani International

One of the country's leading quick service operators Devyani International's subsidiary Sky Gate Hospitality has sold its stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly to Heritage Foods. Peanutbutter and Jelly Pvt Ltd owns health-focused 'Get-A-Way' brand, which produces high-protein, no-added-sugar ice creams and desserts.

Bharat Forge

Shares of Bharat Forge will be in focus as the company has inked a pact with Germany-based Agile Robots SE to explore a strategic collaboration in AI-driven robotics and intelligent industrial automation.

BHEL

State-owned BHEL has secured an order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited for coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning facilities for the coal-to-ammonium nitrate project at Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Alkem Labs

Alkem Laboratories has launched a therapy kit to support hair growth. The company has introduced Renocia cyclical therapy kit, a weekly nutritional supplementation regimen to support hair growth, strengthen hair follicles and manage hair loss, the drug firm said in a statement.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

The IEX Market Coupling case is scheduled for a hearing today, keeping investors focused on regulatory developments that could impact the stock.

ALSO READ | Fake FASTag Annual Passes: NHAI issues alert over rising online fraud, all you need to know

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)