Stocks to watch today: Indigo, Bharat Forge, RITES among stocks in focus Stocks to watch today: Bharat Forge Limited has signed its largest Small Arms Contract with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of an indigenously designed and developed CQB Carbine (5.56 x 45 mm).

Mumbai:

A day after Indian equity benchmark indices witnessed range-bound activity, stock markets are expected to start on a subdued note in the final trading session amid continued FII selling and weak global cues, as several major Asian stock markets remained closed for the year-end and New Year's holidays. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on December 30 and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,844.02 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 6,159.81 crore. Stock markets are expected to open flat to mildly positive on December 31 as Gift Nifty futures opened higher than the previous close. Gift Nifty opened at 26,126 against the previous close of 26,103, trading with a gain of 23 points. In this backdrop, there are some stocks that are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Bharat Forge Ltd (BHARATFORG)

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) has informed exchanges that it has signed its largest small arms contract with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of an indigenously designed and developed CQB Carbine (5.56 x 45 mm). The contract signed on 30th December, 2025, sets forth order execution within five years.

RITES

Public sector undertaking (PSU) RITES Limited has stated that it has received a 'Letter of Award' for “Supply of In-Service Cape Gauge Diesel Electric Locomotives” from Berhard Development Corporation (Private) Limited, Zimbabwe. The value of the contract is USD 3.6 million and the execution timeline is three months.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INDIGO)

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, have been slapped with a GST penalty of over Rs 458 crore. The airline said that it would contest the decision. The Additional Commissioner of CGST- Delhi South Commissionerate has slapped the penalty.

It pertains to the assessment order under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, for FY-2018-19 to FY 2022-23, according to a regulatory filing.

Lupin

Lupin's wholly owned subsidiary, Nanomi BV, Netherlands, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity in VISUfarma BV, headquartered in Amsterdam. The company has clarified that the proposed transaction is currently in progress and is expected to be completed by February 28, 2026. Earlier, the company indicated the deal would close by the end of calendar year 2025.



Muthoot Finance (MUTHOOTFIN)

The NBFC firm's subsidiary, Muthoot Money Limited, has completed the allotment of 3,25,139 equity shares to Muthoot Finance Limited.

ALSO READ | Aadhaar–PAN linking deadline: What happens if you miss December 31 and step-by-step guide to link them

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)​