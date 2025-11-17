Stock under Rs 50 hits upper circuit post quarterly results - Check full details here On a H1FY26 basis, the company's net sales increased by 64 per cent to Rs 536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to Rs 54.66 crore.

Shares of smallcap company Integrated Industries Ltd. hit their 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, November 17, 2025. This is the second consecutive day that the stock has hit an upper circuit. The action in the stock comes after the firm posted strong quarterly results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The counter started the trading session with a jump of 5 per cent at Rs 26.62 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 25.36. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The counter has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 16.81 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 43, and the 52-week low is Rs 17. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 619.82 crore.

Quarterly Results

This action in the stock comes after the company released strong Q2FY26 and H1FY26 financial results. In its exchange filing on November 14, the company said that its net sales in the September quarter increased by 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 286.86 crore, compared to Rs 186.60 crore in the previous year. PAT also increased by 108 per cent to Rs 29.89 crore.

On an H1FY26 basis, the company's net sales increased by 64 per cent to Rs 536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to Rs 54.66 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 66450 per cent in five years and 13910 per cent in three years. While the stock has gained 53.52 per cent in two years, it has corrected 31.71 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 8.65 per cent as against the positive return of 8.09 per cent by the benchmark index.

