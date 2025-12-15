Stock under Rs 200 hits upper circuit after bagging long-term supply contract: Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained more than 27 per cent in the past week. It has yielded a positive return of 119 per cent in six months.

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International surged on Monday, December 15, 2025, even as the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade, following weak global cues. The action in the stock comes after the company announced that it has secured a long-term supply contract worth Rs 8.75 billion. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 108 against the previous close of Rs 109.38 on the BSE. However, the stock surged amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.06 times and touched the intraday high of Rs 114.85, also the stock's upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 18,357.17 crore. Earlier, the stock touched a low of Rs 104.40.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework. The counter has been gaining for the last seven days and has risen 33.66 per cent in the period.

Rs 8.75 billion contract

The company said that it has secured a long-term supply contract from Yuvi International Trade FZE. As part of this contract, it will supply cigarettes, premix shisha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures, and other tobacco-related products for the next two years.

"Elitecon International Limited (“the Company”) has been awarded a long-term supply contract for the supply of cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures and other tobacco-allied products, aggregating to a contract value of USD 97.35 (USD NinetySeven Point Three Five Million) or INR 8.75 Billion (INR Eight Point Seven Five Billion) (approx.)," the company said.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained more than 27 per cent in the past week. It has yielded a positive return of 119 per cent in six months. On a yearly basis, the stock has gained more than 1007 per cent in 2025.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)