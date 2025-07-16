Stock Split: This IT company fixes record date for 5:1 subdivision - Check details The company has fixed July 25, 2025, as the record date for its proposed 5:1 stock split. This means that one share of the company will be divided into five shares

Shares of IT company Kellton Tech Solutions are in action, having gained over 9 per cent even as the market remained volatile. The action in the stock comes as the company has fixed a record date for its proposed stock split. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 2.23 per cent at Rs 134.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 131.60. It continued the upward trend and jumped 9.05 per cent to touch the intraday high of Rs 143.95. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 141.15, with a gain of 726 per cent. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 181.05, and the 52-week low is Rs 95.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,377.87 crore.



Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

Record Date For 5:1 Stock Split

The company has fixed July 25, 2025, as the record date for its proposed 5:1 stock split. This means that one share of the company will be divided into five shares. The board had approved the subdivision in mid-June.

“The Company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division (split) of each equity share of ₹5 (five rupees only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of ₹1 (one rupee only) each, fully paid-up,” the company said in Wednesday’s exchange filing.

A stock split is a corporate action that helps increase the liquidity of the shares. In this, the company divides one share into several parts, as decided by the company. This reduces the face value of each share.

Share Price History

Shares of the company have given a multibagger return of 665 per cent in five years and 94 per cent in three years. It has yielded a positive return of 64.09 per cent in two years, outperforming the benchmark index's 25.11 per cent return. However, it has corrected 13.90 per cent in one year.