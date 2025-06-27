Stock of this food products company gains after 3 consecutive days of fall: What's behind this momentum? Stock in focus: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 435.50, which June 23, 2025. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 386.50 on June 26, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of Krishival Foods, which have been falling for three consecutive days, gained on Friday, June 27, 2025, amid muted trends in the stock market. The stock opened in the green at Rs 404 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 400.40. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 409. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 403. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 435.50, which June 23, 2025. The stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 386.50 on June 26, 2025.

On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 405 and touched a high of Rs 413.

The stock has gained following its extraordinary general meeting that took place on Thursday, 26 June 2025. The company has also informed exchanges about the closure of the trading window in connection with the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"The Trading Window for dealing in the Company's Equity Shares will remain closed from Tuesday, July 01, 2025 for all Designated Employees of the Company...The Trading Window will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges," the filing reads.

Board Approves Strategic Investment

Earlier, the company's board of directors considered and approved the investment in Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited through its subsidiary company by subscribing to 49 per cent of the total paid-up share capital.

"Strategic investment in Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited through its subsidiary company, Melt ‘N ’Mellow Foods Private Limited by subscribing to 49% of the total paid-up share capital in the form of Equity Shares of both Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that the acquisition of the stake will be completed by July 31, 2025. The acquisition of the equity stake of will be done by subscribing of shares of Hamma Foods Private Limited by Melt ‘N’ Mellow Foods Private Limited.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)