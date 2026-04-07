Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 372 points, Nifty holds 22,800 amid mixed global cues

Mumbai:

A day after a positive closing, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a negative note on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues, following US President Donald Trump's new deadline for Iran. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 372.49 points or 0.50 per cent to start the session at 73,734.36, the Nifty fell 129.55 points to open at 22,838.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,106.85 and the Nifty 50 at 22,968.25. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 62.37 points or 0.41 per cent, at the time of writing the report, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 66 points or 0.91 per cent, to trade at 7,154.46.

Later, markets extended losses as the Sensex dipped 824.44 points to 73,282.41 and the Nifty fell to 22,719.30.

"We consider 22,700/73500 and 22,500/72700 as key support zones for traders, while 23,200/74500 and 23,300/75000 could act as crucial resistance levels. However, if the index falls below 22,500/72700, the uptrend may become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a neutral start as it opened with a slight gain of 20.5 points at 23,021.50, compared to the previous close of 23,001. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 8,167.17 crore on April 6, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) largely offset the outflows with purchases of Rs 8,088.70 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as oil prices continued to soar amid US President Donald Trump's new deadline to Iran. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 97.68 points or 0.18 per cent to trade at 53,316, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 13.26 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 1.07 points or 0.03 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)