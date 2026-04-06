Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 157 points, Nifty above 22,750, Trent top gainer

Mumbai:

After experiencing volatility in the last truncated week, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a positive note on Monday, following mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 157.98 points or 0.21 per cent to start the session at 73,477.53, the Nifty added 67.2 points to open at 22,780.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,319.55 and the Nifty 50 at 22,679.40. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. However, they soon fell and turned red. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 102.02 points, or 0.68 per cent, at the time of writing the report, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 44.07 points or 0.62 per cent, to trade at 7,065.49.

Later, Sensex dipped 579.87 points to touch the low of 72,897.66, and Nifty fell to 22,591.70.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Eternal were among the gainers with Trent leading the pack by gaining 1.88 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Indigo, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and NTPC were in the red, with Tech Mahindra the biggest loser, falling 2.49 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 65 points at 22,640, compared to the previous close of 22,705. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak and offloaded equities worth Rs 9,931 crore on April 2, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) largely offset the outflows with purchases of Rs 7,208.41 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks mostly gained on Monday, even as oil prices continue to soar amid US President Donald Trump's new statement on Iran. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 596.51 points or 1.12 per cent to trade at 53,720. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 177.50 points or 0.71 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a dip of 35.09 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 39.19 points or 1.01 per cent.

ALSO READ | DA hike likely to be announced soon, here's how much government employees can expect - Check details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)