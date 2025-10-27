Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 85 points, Nifty holds 25,800, Coforge shares up 3% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,560 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 824 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-three stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Monday, October 27, 2025, following positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 85.51 points to start the session at 84,297.39, the Nifty gained 48.05 points to open at 25,843.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,211.88 and the Nifty 50 at 25,795.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 138.93 points, or 0.30 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by just 79.15 points to trade at 53,595.95.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Reliance, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by gaining over 1.40 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Infosys, BEL, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports were among the laggards, with Kotak Bank shedding 1.91 per cent in the opening trade. Meanwhile, shares of Coforge gained nearly 6 per cent after the company posted an 86 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit.

In early trade, 1,560 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 824 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-three stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 37.5 points at 25,882, compared to the previous close of 25,844.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of equities worth Rs 621.51 crore on October 24, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 173.13 crore on the same day.

"On the downside, 25700/84000 and 25600/83700 are key support areas, while 26,000/84800 and 26,100–26,150/85000–85200 could prove to be important resistance levels for the bulls. However, below 25,600/83700, sentiment could turn bearish. In such a scenario, traders may consider exiting long positions. Expect a continuation of the prevailing uptrend above the levels of 26100/85000. In that case, the market may move up to 26500/86200," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares opened higher, with Japan's Nikkei share climbing past the 50,000 level for the first time. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1,021.35 points or 2.07 per cent to trade at 50,321, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 302.85 points or 1.16 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 79.07 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 41.04 points or 1.04 per cent.