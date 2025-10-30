Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall as Fed trims rate, L&T, TMPV among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 129 points at 26,126, compared to the previous close of 26,255.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Thursday, October 30, 2025, despite positive global cues after the Federal Reserve rate cut. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 246.23 points to start the session at 84,750.90, the Nifty fell 69.50 points to open at 25,984.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,997.13 and the Nifty 50 at 26,053.90. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 116.73 points, or 0.25 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 74.06 points or 0.14 per cent to trade at 54,196.36.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Trent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Maruti, and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the major gainers, with L&T leading the pack by gaining over 1.07 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Bharati Airtel, Eternal, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, with Bharti Airtel shedding 1.54 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,291 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,289 were trading in the red. Seventy-seven stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, 26000/84800 would act as a key support level. Above this, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 26,150-26,250/85300-85500. On the flip side, below 26,000/84800, we could see a quick intraday dip up to 25,900/84500. Further downside may also continue, potentially dragging the market down to 25,820/84200. The strategy should be to buy Nifty between 26000 and 25950 with a stop loss at 25900," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 129 points at 26,126, compared to the previous close of 26,255.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 2,540.2 crore on October 29, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,692.8 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose today after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time this year, a move expected to boost the job market. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 222.35 points or 0.43 per cent to trade at 51,530, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 161.86 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 38.44 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 2.53 points or 0.06 per cent.

