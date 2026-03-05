Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 414 points, Nifty above 25,600, Adani Ports top gainer

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, bounced back on Thursday, March 5, 2026, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 414.29 points to start the session at 79,530.48, the Nifty added 135.45 points to open at 24,615.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 79,116.19 and the Nifty 50 at 24,480.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index jumped 181.76 points, or 1.13 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 67.61 points or 0.91 per cent, to trade at 7,470.01.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Reliance and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining 1.61 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the losers with Indigo shedding 0.52 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,008 stocks advancing against 405 stocks declining on the NSE. 80 stocks remained unchanged.

"For traders, 24,300/78,500 will act as a key support zone. If the market sustains above this level, immediate resistance will be at 24,600/79,500. Above 24,600/79,500, it could move towards 24,800-25,000/80,000-80,500. Conversely, a drop below 24,300/78500 could change sentiment. Below this, the market could slide towards 24,100-24,000/78000-77800. The market structure is currently highly volatile and is expected to remain volatile in the near future," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 101 points at 24,738, compared to the previous close of 24,637. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell and offloaded equities worth Rs 880.49 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong support by purchasing equities exceeding Rs 12,068.17 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks bounced back today after the US stock market rebounded on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 734.46 points or 1.35 per cent to trade at 56,965, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 178.52 points. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 427.12 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 34.30 points or 0.84 per cent.